Jan. 6 Committee Has Finalized Plans to Issue ‘At Least Three’ Criminal Referrals for Trump to DOJ: Report

Former President Donald Trump has had a rough month, and it seems likely to get worse on Monday. The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack will be issuing “at least three” criminal referrals for him to the Department of Justice, according to a report by NBC News.

Capitol Hill correspondent Ali Vitali tweeted the news Sunday afternoon, noting that the committee had met earlier in the day to “finalize plans” to issue the criminal referrals when they have their last public meeting on Monday.

EXCLUSIVE: The J6 Cmte met today to finalize plans to issue criminal referrals for fmr Pres. Trump ahead of tomorrow’s mtg, including obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government & inciting/assisting an insurrection. W/ @kate_santaliz & @haleytalbotnbc — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) December 18, 2022

In a subsequent tweet, Vitali noted that she and her colleagues, Kate Santaliz and Haley Talbot, had “overheard” the plans while outside the committee’s meeting, after “[a] source familiar with the committee’s plans told NBC News about the meeting and its location in the Capitol complex.”

EXCLUSIVE: Everything we overheard outside the Jan 6 Cmte meeting today— including the plan for Trump’s criminal referrals and what they’re doing about GOP lawmakers who defied their subpoenas: https://t.co/iIt8iG3NdH w/ @kate_santaliz & @haleytalbotnbc @NBCNews — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) December 18, 2022

According to their reporting, committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) said that he believed the criminal referrals were “warranted,” and the committee’s discussions were intended as a “rehearsal” for the public hearing on Monday, which will be televised and live-streamed online.

The three criminal referrals for Trump will reportedly include obstructing an official proceeding, conspiracy to defraud the government, and inciting or assisting an insurrection. The committee is also expected to refer multiple GOP members of Congress for their refusal to comply with the committee’s subpoenas. Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon was convicted earlier this year and sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress for his own noncompliance with the committee’s subpoena.

A congressional committee’s criminal referrals are not legally binding, and the decision about whether or not to actually charge the ex-president or any other person with a crime.

The committee’s final meeting will be on Monday at 1:00 pm ET, and they are expected to release their report to be available for the public on Wednesday.

🗓️ The Select Committee will hold a business meeting on Monday, December 19th at 1:00pm. — January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) December 15, 2022

Trump appeared to react to the news Sunday evening in a Truth Social post that echoed many of the complaints found in the series of posts he wrote in the morning.

