Vice President Mike Pence called out the media and downplayed the polls showing President Donald Trump is losing to his 2020 election opponent in an interview on Fox & Friends Tuesday.

Brian Kilmeade asked Pence for his reaction to multiple polls, including the Trump-favorite Rasmussen poll, that show former Vice President and Democratic nominee Joe Biden with a double-digit lead over the current president.

Pence dismissed the suggestion, pointing out the polls were bad for Trump throughout the 2016 election and he still won anyway. “I’m having flashbacks to 2016,” he said.

“I don’t know that there was ever a poll that ever had President Donald Trump leading in the election,” he said. “I feel like we’re going back to the future in polling again.”

Pence extolled the “tremendous enthusiasm” for Trump despite the “overwhelming opposition” from Democrats and “their allies in the media” — though he made sure to note Fox & Friends was not included in that opposition.

