Celebrities Share ‘Powerful’ Louis Farrakhan Video: ‘Please Tell Me the Name of This Extraordinary Man’

By Charlie NashJun 16th, 2020, 10:00 am

Scott Olson/Getty Images

A group of celebrities, including Chelsea Handler and Jessica Chastain, were criticized for sharing a clip from National of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan on Instagram this week.

Handler posted the clip to her 3.9 million Instagram followers, along with the comment, “I learned a lot from watching this powerful video.”

The post was liked by fellow celebrities Jennifer Aniston, Jennifer Garner, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

 

I learned a lot from watching this powerful video.

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

“So, based on this logic, if you find a video of Hitler saying something positive and powerful, will you feel equally compelled to share it? You gave hate credibility and a large platform today,” commented one user on Handler’s post, prompting the comedian to reply, “no, because hitler was responsible for killing millions of lives. Farrakhan is just responsible for his own promotion of anti Semitic beliefs. They are very different.”

In another post, Handler wrote, “Another thing: perhaps Farrakhan’s anti-Semitic views took form during his own oppression. We know now that oppression of one race leads to an oppression of all races.”

“Louis Farrakhan is an anti-semitic, homophobic monster who also happens to be a rape apologist,” journalist Yashar Ali wrote on Twitter. “You don’t have to hand it to him for anything…ever.”

Chastain, in turn, shared the clip from Handler’s account on her own Instagram story to 3.2 million followers, while Jameela Jamil reportedly posted the clip to her 3 million followers along with the caption, “Someone please tell me the name of this extraordinary man who so perfectly sums up white fear in under a minute.”

The post has since vanished from Jamil’s page, but remains on Handler’s.

Actress Lisa Rinna and actor Sean Hayes also reportedly praised the clip in comments on Handler’s post, with Hayes writing, “This should be played on a loop. Everywhere. Always.”

The Nation of Islam has been listed by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) as hate group, with the SPLC claiming, “Its theology of innate black superiority over whites and the deeply racist, antisemitic and anti-LGBT rhetoric of its leaders have earned the NOI a prominent position in the ranks of organized hate.”

