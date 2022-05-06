Military Bases Could Provide ‘Abortion Services’ If Roe v. Wade Overturned, Army Vet Rep. Jason Crow Suggests

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, U.S. military bases could step in and provide “abortion services” in states where the procedure may potentially be outlawed, Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) suggested on MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Reports on Friday.

Crow mostly discussed the state of affairs in Ukraine — he visited Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier this month with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) — while speaking with guest host Kristen Welker, but at the tail-end of the interview, Welker turned to the hot topic of abortion. She asked the Democrat congressman what President Joe Biden and Congress could do should Roe v. Wade be overturned, as a recent opinion draft leak published by Politico suggests could happen.

According to Crow, who is a four-year veteran of the U.S. Army, military bases across the country may need to step up.

“One area of particular interest to me, since I sit on both the intelligence committee and armed services committee, I was looking at the Department of Defense and our military bases and the extent that they can help provide assistance, reproductive rights, and abortion services,” Crow said.

The Colorado congressman did not specify whether these “abortion services” would be provided to military service members or the public at large.

“I think that’s something that we should look at,” he said. “Our men and women who are in the military who might be in states where those services may very well not be available, I think they potentially could step into the [situation] here a little bit and provide assistance.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com