McConnell Embraces Trump’s ‘Old Crow’ Insult with Gift to Fellow Republicans

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has embraced a common insulting nickname from President Donald Trump with a Kentucky Derby-themed gift to his fellow Republican senators.

Hosting a luncheon for other senators in Washington D.C. this week, McConnell gifted each attendee with a bottle of Old Crow bourbon, according to the Courier-Journal. Each bottle had an image of a smiling McConnell giving a thumbs-up on them.

Mitch McConnell took a dig at Trump at the Republican lunch event today, handing out bottles of ‘Old Crow’ bourbon. Trump has derisively referred to Mitch for over a year as ‘Old Crow.’ McConnell said today he likes the name. pic.twitter.com/ADxZketIV7 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 5, 2022

Old Crow bourbon is made in McConnell’s state of Kentucky, but the gift was also a play on a common nickname Trump has used to refer to the Republican leader. The relationship between Trump and McConnell turned after the January 6 Capitol riot for which the Kentucky senator said the former president was “practically and morally responsible.”

Trump has referred to McConnell as “old crow” numerous times and accused him of working to get President Joe Biden elected.

McConnell has earned himself plenty of nicknames in his time in office — he was first elected in 1985 — including “Cocaine Mitch” and “Grim Reaper.” He said last month, however, that Trump’s name for him is his favorite.

“I wanted to thank him because this was Henry Clay’s favorite bourbon,” McConnell said at a Kentucky Chamber of Commerce event in April. Kentucky’s Henry Clay served in Congress in the 1800s and was a vocal supporter of Old Crow bourbon.

McConnell has embraced negative nicknames before. After being dubbed “Cocaine Mitch” in 2019, his reelection campaign began selling shirts playing up the nickname.

To soak up all that bourbon, McConnell served a meal to senators that is about as southern as you can get: fried chicken, biscuits, corn pudding, and fried okra.

The meal was all themed around the Kentucky Derby, which Trump will be visiting Saturday. No word on whether he and the “old crow” will be getting together for a glass of bourbon.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com