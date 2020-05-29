comScore

Minnesota Police Issue Dubious Statement on Arrest of CNN Crew as Outrage Grows Over Shocking Detainment

By Joe DePaoloMay 29th, 2020, 9:07 am

The Minnesota State Patrol is drawing heavy criticism for a statement they issued after arresting CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez live on air Friday morning.

In a comment posted to Twitter, the Minnesota State Patrol said, “In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.”

Jimenez repeatedly identified himself as a member of the media prior to the arrest, and displayed his press badge from CNN as confirmation. This was in addition to the fact that the exchange took place live on air.

The explanation was swiftly panned by a host of prominent observers.

