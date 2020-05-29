The Minnesota State Patrol is drawing heavy criticism for a statement they issued after arresting CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez, producer Bill Kirkos and photojournalist Leonel Mendez live on air Friday morning.

In a comment posted to Twitter, the Minnesota State Patrol said, “In the course of clearing the streets and restoring order at Lake Street and Snelling Avenue, four people were arrested by State Patrol troopers, including three members of a CNN crew. The three were released once they were confirmed to be members of the media.”

Jimenez repeatedly identified himself as a member of the media prior to the arrest, and displayed his press badge from CNN as confirmation. This was in addition to the fact that the exchange took place live on air.

The explanation was swiftly panned by a host of prominent observers.

If this is the statement when everyone can see the truth live on CNN for themselves, what happens when the camera is off? https://t.co/MyWtL8rhT4 — Laura Jarrett (@LauraAJarrett) May 29, 2020

This statement makes no sense. They identified themselves on live television as members of the media before the arrest. We need a better explanation than this. https://t.co/ttmsMPj3fE — Kat Stafford (@kat__stafford) May 29, 2020

We watched the arrest live. It was clear they were journalists. https://t.co/aNrMy4nWCB — Cathy Wurzer (@CathyWurzer) May 29, 2020

Because the big ol’ camera (rolling live on air all over the world) didn’t give that away… https://t.co/NvJApX4e7W — Stephanie Hegarty (@stephhegarty) May 29, 2020

They didn’t just (repeatedly) identify themselves, the reporter was holding a mic and talking into a camera, along with two crew members… There shouldn’t have been any confusion. Perhaps a review of their radio transmissions will clarify who issued the order to arrest. https://t.co/TwjCs7tFzt — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) May 29, 2020

We have some follow-up questions. https://t.co/2UevztMn3C — Susan Page (@SusanPage) May 29, 2020

Omar was holding up his press credential on live TV. https://t.co/lTRXttUppD — adam harris (@AdamHSays) May 29, 2020

We watched it LIVE. This is not what happened. https://t.co/gjto23GCLN — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) May 29, 2020

Omar Jimenez and crew were heard saying they were journalists and were seen showing credentials on on-air prior to being arrested. https://t.co/CAE9CWviQA — Ana Cabrera (@AnaCabrera) May 29, 2020

More nonsense. Crew identified themselves immediately at the scene, both verbally and with credentials. And of course, there was a whole set of equipment such as camera, lights, cabling, microphones, etc., that should have also served as a clear identifier. https://t.co/9audAfe8Om — Eric Fisher (@EricFisherSBG) May 29, 2020

His press pass was clearly visible This is bullshit https://t.co/ODEYEtggep — Saagar Enjeti (@esaagar) May 29, 2020

They were carrying cameras and had IDs. Couldn’t have been that hard to crack the code. https://t.co/A6bycAu0ko — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 29, 2020

