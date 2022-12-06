Mitch McConnell Turtles When Asked If He’d Support Trump in 2024

Like a hockey player who suddenly found himself in a fight he wanted no part of, Sen. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell promptly turtled when asked if he’d rule out supporting Donald Trump for president in 2024.

On Tuesday, CNN’s Manu Raju questioned McConnell during a briefing at the Capitol just days after Trump called for the “termination” of the Constitution so a new presidential election can be held. Trump falsely maintains the 2020 election was stolen from him.

Several Republicans have distanced themselves from the remarks when pressed by reporters.

Raju noted McConnell criticized Trump’s comment and observed this is the second week in a row the minority leader has done so. McConnell previously castigated Trump for having dinner with White supremacist Nick Fuentes.

‘This is the second straight week you’ve come out to begin your press conference criticizing Donald Trump,” Raju told McConnell. “Can you say categorically that you would not support him if he were the Republican nominee?”

McConnell declined to answer outright.

“What I’m saying is, it would be pretty hard to be sworn into the presidency if you’re not willing to uphold the Constitution,” McConnell responded. “That’s what I said and I just said it again.”

McConnell did not elaborate on why it would be “pretty hard” for such a person to be sworn in, assuming they’ve won the election.

“So, McConnell has not yet said he would not support Donald Trump if he were to emerge as the nominee,” Raju later explained to CNN viewers.

Many Republicans have walked a fine line when fielding questions about the de facto leader of their party and his unhinged behavior.

“There’s a significant amount daylight between Senate Republicans in particular and Donald Trump in the aftermath of these issues,” Raju continued. “They hope another candidate emerges to defeat him, even if they may not outwardly say it, many of them do feel that way.”

Watch above via CNN.

