Monica Lewinsky Presses Beyoncé To Remove Clinton Affair Reference from 2013 Hit After Singer Edited ‘Ableist’ Lyrics From New Album

Monica Lewinsky is putting pressure on Beyoncé over lyrics featured in her 2013 chart-topper, Partition.

Beyoncé came under fire earlier this week for her use of “ableist” lyrics within her seventh studio album titled Renaissance, released last Friday.

The artist announced the lyrics would be promptly changed but not before Lewinsky jumped into the action with a request of her own.

While sharing an article from Variety about the announced lyric change, Lewinsky tweeted, “uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition.”

uhmm, while we’re at it… #Partition Beyoncé to Remove Renaissance Lyric After Outrage: Ableist, Offensive – Variety https://t.co/DzN80FdzPB — Monica Lewinsky (she/her) (@MonicaLewinsky) August 1, 2022

Partition was released by Beyoncé in 2013 and features the lyrics “He Monica Lewinsky-ed all on my gown,” an obvious reference to Lewinsky’s involvement in the 1998 sex scandal with then-President Bill Clinton.

Although she tweeted the request for the lyrics to be changed, she has not officially reached out to Beyoncé’s team with a formal request.

Lewinsky does feature the phrase “rap song muse” in her Twitter bio and has previously addressed the lyrics in a 2014 piece she wrote for Vanity Fair, saying the reference should have been aimed more at Clinton than herself:

Miley Cyrus references me in her twerking stage act, Eminem raps about me, and Beyoncé’s latest hit gives me a shout-out. Thanks, Beyoncé, but if we’re verbing, I think you meant “Bill Clinton’d all on my gown,” not “Monica Lewinsky’d.

