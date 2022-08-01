Superstar Beyoncé released her seventh studio album titled Renaissance on Friday, but it did not come without a hitch as a lyric in the track “Heated” caused controversy across social media, with many listeners calling out the singer for using ableist language.

In a verse of the song “Heated”, co-written with Canadian rapper Drake, Beyoncé sings the word “spaz,” which is often considered an offensive term for those with disabilities. In medical terminology, spasticity is a disability that makes maintaining control over one’s muscles difficult.

Beyoncé faced backlash across social media for her use of the derogatory term, including a scathing Op-Ed in The Guardian by writer and disability advocate Hannah Diviney, who argued that “Disabled people deserve better.” Diviney additionally drew comparisons to Beyoncé’s use of ‘ableist’ language with singer Lizzo’s controversial lyrics in her song “Grrrls.”

In June, Lizzo was under hot water for her use of the same term in a single from her new album Special. Lizzo apologized to the community impacted and offended by her language, while also replacing the lyric. The musician and singer claimed that she had never intended to “promote derogatory language.”

A representative for Beyoncé has confirmed to Insider that the lyric containing the word “spaz” in her new album will be changed as well. In the statement from Beyoncé’s team, they claim that it was “not used intentionally in a harmful way.”

This is not the only controversy the grammy-winning singer has faced amid the release of her new album. “Renaissance” was leaked two days prior to its official release date which was reportedly a shock to Beyoncé. Additionally, the superstar has been involved in a feud with singer Kelis, over the sampling of her song “Milkshake.” Kelis said that Beyoncé did not inform her prior to the use of her song claiming “theft,” however, it is unlikely that Beyoncé’s team was contractually required to inform Kelis prior to use.

