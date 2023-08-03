‘More Indictments, More Likely To Be Nominee’: CNN Analyst Says Trump’s Arrest Will Boost Republican Turnout In General Election

Former Department of Justice legal counsel Jamil Jaffer told a group of CNN panelists on Thursday that Republicans will be more motivated to turn out and vote for Donald Trump in a general election due to his legal troubles.

The former president has been indicted in three different jurisdictions. If convicted on all of the charges he could face the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison.

However, Jaffer told a group of political analysts on CNN that the more indictments Trump receives the more likely he is to be the GOP nominee and that Joe Biden voters will be tired in the general election while Republicans will be more motivated.

“I think this trial actually solidifies Donald Trump’s base. I think it turns out Trump voters. I think Biden voters are going to be are going to be tired. And they’ve watched this thing for years. Biden himself is struggling. I think this trial benefits Donald Trump,” Jaffter said.

He added, “I think all these charges, I think the more indictments, the more likely is to be the Republican nominee, which is crazy. And the more likely is to be reelected, also crazy.”

Despite Trump’s legal troubles, he currently dominates the Republican field with a commanding lead and is neck and neck with Biden in some general election polling.

Watch the full clip above via CNN.

