Morning Joe: Minority Voters Rejecting ‘Elitist’ and ‘White Woke’ Democrats

Minority voters are “more conservative” than the “woke white leaders” of the Democratic Party, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough announced during a Monday panel discussion on Morning Joe.

With guest Al Sharpton in tow, Scarborough tore into the Democratic Party — blasting them as out of touch with much-needed moderate voters. Sharpton has been critical of the more progressive “woke” wings of the Democratic Party, even connecting a rise in political correctness in the party to rising crime in some cities.

After mentioning Sharpton’s past criticism of Democrats, Scarborough declared that Asian American, Black, and Hispanic voters are “more conservative” on issues like crime and education than most politicians in Washington D.C.

While laying out his criticism, Scarborough also showed a graphic describing some common gripes conservative pundits have with liberals, such as the “censoring of conservative voices on social media” and “college campuses becoming liberal echo chambers.” A clip from Showtime’s The Circus was also played in which Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL) criticized the far left-wing of the Democratic Party lacking focus on rising crime in liberal cities like San Francisco, as well as other issues of note for voters.

Though President Joe Biden is wildly unpopular among Republicans, according to polling, Scarborough argued he won his party’s nomination in 2020 thanks to being the most “moderate” of the bunch running.

Sharpton agreed with the analysis and warned Democrats that they are “losing people of color” because they do not understand the issues of minority voters.

“They’re losing people of color because they really don’t get the people of color’s life. If you are living in a city, in a neighborhood that is inundated with crime and you act like that is not an issue, you’ve already lost me. That is an issue,” Sharpton, who also hosts a show on MSNBC, said.

For anyone thinking Sharpton is switching up his main conservative targets with Democrats, Sharpton launched attacks at “elitists” in both major political parties, though he name-dropped main issues for many voters like rising inflation and crime.

“We don’t want to be manipulated by right-wing elitist billionaires or by left-wing guys that don’t understand our life on the ground, that is living in fear of crime, that is living as a result of inflation that is killing us,” he said.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

