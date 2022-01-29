Jaw-Dropping Poll Shows Only 17 Percent of Republicans Would Vote for Someone Who Believes Biden Won

Belief in former President Donald Trump’s insurrection-fueling “Big Lie” has become a de facto requirement for Republican candidates, according to a jaw-dropping new poll.

More than a year after Trump’s rally to subvert the results of the 2020 presidential election culminated in a violent and deadly attack on the Capitol — which did not prevent President Joe Biden from taking his rightful office — adherence to the false article of faith that fueled it has only grown among Republicans.

Poll after poll shows overwhelming numbers of Republicans who falsely believe that the election was “stolen” from Trump, but a new Yahoo! News/ YouGov poll puts a disturbingly fine point on that.

According to Yahoo!, only 17 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents said they “would consider voting for a candidate who accurately characterizes Biden’s victory as legitimate.”

And a whopping 59 percent said they definitely would not vote for any candidate who admits that Biden won the 2020 election “fair and square.”

The pollsters say this is already having an effect:

These numbers underscore the degree to which Trump’s “big lie” claiming Biden cheated his way into the White House — a falsehood that three-quarters of Trump voters (74 percent) now believe — has become a litmus test for the entire GOP, crowding out other issues and strengthening Trump’s grip on the party ahead of the 2022 midterms. For his part, Trump has made it clear that supporting his election fabrications is key to his own personal endorsement. Indeed, the former president is backing primary candidates against state officials who bucked his attempts to overturn the election. The poll data also helps explain why Republican presidential hopefuls such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis now want to spend millions of dollars on special “election crimes” police units tasked with finding fraud where they previously insisted there was none.

Another YouGov poll released this week found only 25 percent of Republicans believe “Biden legitimately won the election,” versus 62 percent of all Americans who said the same.

