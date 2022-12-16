‘Morning Joe’ Mocks Trump’s ‘Major Announcement’: ‘$99 for Bad Photoshop’

MSNBC’s Morning Joe mocked former President Donald Trump’s “major announcement” that for $99 you can collect a Trump NFT.

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT! My official Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection is here! These limited edition cards feature amazing ART of my Life & Career! Collect all of your favorite Trump Digital Trading Cards, very much like a baseball card, but hopefully much more exciting. Go to collecttrumpcards.com/ & GET YOUR CARDS NOW! Only $99 each! Would make a great Christmas gift. Don’t Wait. They will be gone, I believe, very quickly!” posted Trump on his social media site, Truth Social.

The 7 a.m. hour of Morning Joe opened with Trump’s video making the announcement interspersed with clips from infomercials.

“This is just bad photoshop,” said co-host Willie Geist. “$99 for bad photoshop.”

“Looking like a lizard man,” said co-host Joe Scarborough.

“For the small price of just $99, you can get your hands on one of these digital cards that depict Trump’s life and so-called career as an astronaut, a NASCAR driver, a cowboy, a fighter pilot, or even an elephant tamer,” said co-host Mika Brzezinski.

The show also mocked the offer of buying 45 cards in exchange for a ticket to a gala dinner with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Those who get a ticket are financially responsible for their travel and lodging expenses.

“My question is if you win the sweepstakes and you pay your own money and go to Mar-a-Lago do you get a tour of the classified documents,” said MSNBC/NBC News analyst and former Sen. Claire McCaskill (D-MO), referring to classified documents at the former president’s estate that prompted an FBI raid of the property this year.

Co-host Jonathan Lemire jokingly said he’s undecided “which NFT to get for which of my boys in the stocking stuff, right? I’m thinking Becca gets an astronaut and Flynn gets a cowboy.”

MSNBC contributor Katty Kay said the announcement is reminiscent of when Trump, as a presidential candidate in the 2016 election, had a press conference to promote Trump Steaks, which had already been out of business, and other Trump items.

Morning Joe also mentioned The New York Post editorial that was headlined “Don’t give any money to con artist Trump.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

