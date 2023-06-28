Morning Joe Openly Laughs at Trump’s Latest ‘Plans for a Golf Course’ Docs Denial: ‘You Have to Laugh at the Absurdity’

The set of Morning Joe could not contain their laughter at former President Donald Trump’s latest defense regarding leaked audio of him discussing “highly classified” documents at his Bedminster golf course.

Mika Brzezinski opened Wednesday’s show by presenting the latest, which ended up with her laughing during the reading of Trump telling Semafor reporter Shelby Talcott that his recorded comments were “bravado.”

“I would say it was bravado. If you want to know the truth, it was bravado. I was talking, and I was just holding up the papers and talking about them,” Trump told Talcott. “But I had no documents. I didn’t have any documents. Did I use the word plans? What I’m referring to is magazines, newspapers, plans of buildings. I have plans of buildings, you know, plans. I had plans of a golf course.”

Brezinski could not contain her laughter as she got to the golf course plans part before introducing Willie Geist, who was just as amused as his co-host.

“He has such contempt for his voters. Or maybe just assumes they haven’t heard the tape to suggest that what he calls explicitly on that tape from Bedminster two summers ago,” Geist opined. “A Defense Department document says — sometimes you just have to laugh at the absurdity of ‘its plans for a golf course. It’s plans for one of the buildings that I’ve been working on.'”

Geist then introduced a clip of Trump telling a reporter in New Hampshire, “I don’t know of any recordings that you should be concerned with because I don’t do things wrong. I do things right. I’m a legitimate person.”

Geist compared Trump’s comments to SNL character Stuart Smalley before Jonathan Lemire mocked the former president saying, “I don’t do things wrong. I do things right. I’m a legitimate person.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

