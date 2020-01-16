Moving Goalposts? Reince Pribus Tells Hannity: Even if Parnas is Telling the Truth About Trump ‘It’s Still Not Impeachable’

More than 4 million people watched indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas make what many considered to be bombshell claims against President Donald Trump Wednesday night. But to the president’s former chief of staff, it was all no biggie, really.

Speaking with Sean Hannity on Thursday night, Reince Priebus completely dismissed the claims made by Parnas — including the charge that the president knew about Parnas’ efforts to get Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden.

“Sometimes the best defense is the ‘So what?’ defense,” Preibus said. “Which is if everything the Democrats said is true, it’s still not impeachable. If everything Lev Parnas has said is true, it’s still not impeachable. I mean, that’s what this is about.”

To be clear, Priebus was saying that Parnas’ claim that Trump abused his office does not merit impeachment. It remains unclear what, exactly, the former White House chief of staff would consider an impeachable offense.

“That’s a great point,” Hannity told Priebus, in full concurrence.

Watch above, via Fox News.

