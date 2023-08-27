MSNBC Analyst: Co-Defendants Requesting Speedy Trials to Escape Trump, Have ‘Better Chance’ Without Him As ‘Courtroom Hurdle’

MSNBC Legal Analyst Jill Wine-Banks said this weekend the main advantage to co-defendants in requesting speedy trials in Georgia’s RICO case against them and Donald Trump is that being tried with the ex-president might ensure they lose – or, as host Yasmin Vossoughian noted, are sabotaged deliberately as scapegoats for Trump.

On Saturday’s Yasmin Vossoughian Reports on MSNBC, the host asked Wine-Banks about why some Trump co-defendants like former Trump lawyer Kenneth Chesebro are requesting and being granted speedy trials under the law.

Wine-Banks said that one thing some of the defendants could gain from a speedy trial request is an “early look” at evidence they may not know about, because they can be charged with all parts of the conspiracy under RICO. She added that another reason to make the request could be they hoped prosecutor Fani Willis wouldn’t be able to be ready in time.

But she said there isn’t really “much to gain” other than not wanting to be tried with Trump.

“I don’t think they have much to gain by doing it, other than they may feel that severing themselves from the former president is an advantage, that being tried with him presents courtroom hurdles and evidentiary hurdles because of the attitude about, you know, and so that they may feel they get a better chance at acquittal being on their own,” she said. “That’s the only advantage I can think they might have thought.”

“Well especially if Trump’s team ends up using some of them as scapegoats,” Vossoughian replied, prompting an expression of emphatic agreement from Wine-Banks.

When Vossoughian asked what a judge would “weigh” in granting such a request, Wine-Banks noted that it’s not really the case they can “weigh” anything.

“It is a mandatory right under Georgia law. And under federal law,” she said.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

