MSNBC analyst and AP White House reporter Jonathan Lemire said “there’s no question” that President Donald Trump’s tone on the coronavirus has changed over the past 48 hours, Tuesday, before adding, however, that it’s “where he should have been all along.”

“There’s no question in the last 48 hours or so… the president’s tone has changed,” declared Lemire. “This is not something that should be applauded, necessarily, or frankly something that should be expected to continue. This is where he should have been all along.”

“He’s certainly more clear-eyed about this, he is more somber, he has realized what a threat this is not just to the American populous, the economy, but also his own re-election chances,” Lemire continued, noting that President Trump’s son-in-law and senior aide Jared Kushner “has been telling people he believes it’s going to require a World War II-style national effort to get through this.”

“But in terms of concrete promises, they have been few and far between. The briefing today, there’s talk that yes, we’ll get ventilators, and yes, the Army Corps of Engineers will be involved, but there hasn’t been any concrete promises,” he explained. “They still want to seem to defer to the states on a lot of this.”

Lemire noted that President Trump “suggested that a lot of the governors and states have existing relationships with these manufacturers and therefore it would be easier for them to obtain ventilators… But it’s going to require a lot, and the action today, at least the rest of the day, seems to be shifting more towards Capitol Hill where there are negotiations.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

