Former FBI official and MSNBC national security contributor Frank Figliuzzi said on Deadline: White House Tuesday that President Donald Trump is engaging in an “inhumane exploitation” of the coronavirus crisis to carry out his personal political desires.

Nicolle Wallace brought up the news of Trump removing the inspector general who was going to be overseeing the $2 trillion stimulus spending. She said it’s not surprising but “still a shock to the system.”

“Here we have a president who is exploiting a national crisis to move forward his own agenda, his own revenge, his own profit,” Figlluzzi said, “and it’s the very concept of what an inspector general stands for, Nicolle, that is anathema, it’s diametrically opposed to everything that this president stands for… This president is exploiting a virus to dismantle the rule of law and the Constitution.”

They also brought up Trump going after the official at the HHS OIG office over a recent report on serious problems hospitals are still facing across the country in dealing with the coronavirus.

Figliuzzi speculated that Trump’s desire to exploit the pandemic might include pardons:

“I hate to draw the analogy between bracing this week for perhaps the deadliest time in American history but sadly we should be bracing for the person in the White House to exploit this time. You know back in my FBI days, Nicolle, some of the most heinous criminals that I saw were those who exploited crises, humanitarian crisis — 9/11, Hurricane Katrine — for their own benefit. I thought that was the most despicable thing that I had seen and I have to tell you, I see the president’s conduct as akin to that kind of inhumane exploitation of a crisis.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

