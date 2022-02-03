MSNBC Guest Says ‘Make America Great Again’ Is Code for Wanting to ‘Lynch or Murder Black Folks’

MSNBC guest Brittany Packnett Cunningham claimed on Thursday night that implicit in the phrase “Make America Great Again” is a desire to engage in racially motivated murder.

Cunningham, a progressive political activist based in Missouri, joined The ReidOut to discuss a controversial bill that might soon update her state’s self-defense laws.

SB666, which is currently being debated by lawmakers, would make those who use deadly force immune from criminal or civil liability, with few caveats.

The bill states that law enforcement agencies “may use standard procedures for investigating the use or threatened use of force, but the agency may not arrest the person for using or threatening to use force unless the agency determines that there is probable cause that the force that was used or threatened was unlawful.”

Additionally, once self-defense is claimed, a burden to disprove it is shifted to the prosecution or an aggrieved party, rather than a potential criminal or civil defendant who might be making a case their actions were necessary.

The bill has been monikered the “Make Murder Legal Act” by many of those who oppose it.

When discussing the bill on her show Thursday, Joy Reid invoked the case of Mark and Patricia McCloskey.

The couple made headlines when they pointed firearms at Black Lives Matter protesters in 2020 outside of their home in St. Louis.

“As expected, Mark McCloskey, who is running for the open Missouri Senate seat, praised the bill,” Reid said of SB666. “Because it means that he essentially, and his wife, could have been in their slippers and shoot every single Black Lives Matter person that walked by, legally, and they would not even be detained.”

Reid then asked Cunningham what the bill, if passed, will look like for her and other progressive, Black political activists.

Cunningham responded:

Joy, I’m so glad you reminded us that the McCloskeys were front row and center to testify on behalf of passing thing bill. This was of course the couple that was made famous by stepping outside of their restricted covenant mansion in St. Louis, Glocks in tow, pulling their guns out on unarmed Black protestors. But of course, to people like the McCloskeys, black skin is weapon enough, and this is precisely the problem.

She added that the bill is designed to “legitimize seeing Blackness as a weapon” and also to ” justify our murders.”

The activist then used Trump’s 2016 Make America Great Again slogan, which she claimed is actually a call to engage in lynchings:

I also want to set the proper historical context, because back in the day, by 1950, Missouri had the second highest number of lynchings outside of the deep south. So when folks talk about making America great again, that’s the kind of Missouri grand ol’ tradition that they want to return to. They want to return to days when you could lynch or murder Black folks and there would be absolutely no retribution for it. That’s not hyperbole. willI’m telling you as a Black Missourian and as a protestor, that is reality.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

