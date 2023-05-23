MSNBC Interviewees Mistake Mitch McConnell’s Words for Voldemort’s

Several MSNBC interviewees in Washington, D.C. mistook quotes by fictional Harry Potter villain Lord Voldemort for words said by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during a segment on Tuesday.

“I want you to tell me, right now, who said the following quote. Was it the Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell or was it Lord Voldemort from the Harry Potter series?” comedian Matt Friend asked members of the public on MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber.

At least six of those interviewed attributed the first quote, “There is no good and evil. There is only power and those too weak to seek it,” to McConnell, while four people thought McConnell was responsible for the Voldemort quote, “They never learn. Pity.”

Meanwhile, the 2013 McConnell quote, “You’ll regret this and you may regret this a lot sooner than you think,” was misattributed to Voldemort by three people.

At the end of the segment, Friend said, “In the case of Voldemort, I mean he’s notoriously the villain in the Harry Potter series, so I guess it’s teaching America that a lot of people can’t really tell who said it: one of our most powerful politicians Mitch McConnell or the notorious villain.”

“So there might be some villainy in our government right now,” he concluded.

Watch above via MSNBC.

