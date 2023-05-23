Bannon CFO Asks MTG If She Paid For $100,000 Chapstick With MAGA Donations: ‘A Lot Are Struggling Financially’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) was asked by the CFO of Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast if the $100,000 bid she placed to win House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) “used chapstick” came from her personal funds or campaign funds raised from MAGA donors.

“Is this your personal money or PAC/campaign money @MTG? You came on WarRoom asking MAGA for more money, which a lot are struggling financially,” the show’s CFO, Grace Chong tweeted on Tuesday while sharing a headline from the auction.

As Chong noted, Greene has been a regular guest on Bannon’s War Room podcast and is one of the GOP’s leading small-donor fundraisers. Bannon and his brand of far-right populism has long focused on economic issues, including inflation and the rising cost of living in the U.S. – messaging which Chong appeared to be noting felt out of step with the $100,000 chapstick fundraiser.

Politico explained that Greene’s $100,000 chapstick purchase was part of the GOP conference raising money from its own members for its 2024 campaign war chest.

Greene “only began bidding after the California Republican chose to sweeten the deal: He agreed to attend a dinner with the winner and whichever donors and supporters they planned to bring along. That cash is headed for the House GOP campaign arm.”

“I’m honored to be able to donate $100,000 to the [National Republican Congressional Committee] to help Republicans increase our majority in 2024 and defeat the Democrats. My constituents will be honored to host a visit with Speaker Kevin McCarthy, who we all think is doing a great job,” Greene’s said in a statement.

