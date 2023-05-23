Fox News host Jesse Watters offered an interesting scenario on Tuesday by asking how Florida Governor Ron DeSantis would react if federal agents arrest Donald Trump – the man he is about to challenge for the GOP presidential nomination.

DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy on Wednesday. Trump has upped his attacks on the governor in recent months in anticipation of a challenge the former president has said is an act of disloyalty.

“He waited awhile to get in,” Watters said to guest Charlie Hurt.

“The problem is he’s been running for months,” Hurt said. “And the more that he runs, the lower his poll numbers go. I think poll numbers right now are completely irrelevant. They mean absolutely nothing. You raise a really interesting point about Joe Biden arresting–having Donald Trump arrested.”

“So, what does DeSantis say if Biden arrests Trump?” Watters asked, though Biden is not personally involved in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s actions after the 2020 election and his retention of government documents after leaving office.

“Good question,” Hurt said. “That is just one of the many hornets’ nests that Ron DeSantis is going to have to face. And he’s going to have to figure it out. The problem for DeSantis is he has tremendous support in Florida. He’s done great things in Florida. But, if you talk to people in Florida who love him, the reason they love him is because they have personally been affected by his policies and what he’s done. If you live in Iowa, you’ve not been personally affected by what Ron DeSantis has done with his policies in Florida. And he’s got to figure out how to convey that.”

“So DeSantis says, after they arrest Trump, he has to say, ‘I’ll pardon the former president,'” Watters stated.

“That would be a good first step,” Hurt responded.

Normally, a political opponent being arrested would be a boon to one’s campaign. However, Trump has loyal followers who believe he is the victim of political persecution.

The question may be moot, as Trump has a 30-point lead over the Republican field.

Watch above via Fox News.

