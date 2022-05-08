A panel on MSNBC’s Ayman broke down several times in response to guest Laurie Kilmartin commenting that she wanted to “make sweet love” to the SCOTUS leaker, and if that person turned out to be Republican, “joyfully abort our fetus and let them know,” and then later suggesting that octogenarian Democrats in Congress should go on a hunger strike inspired by an IRA member who died while imprisoned for a bombing plot.

Host Ayman Mohyeldin moderated the discussion about the recent leak of a draft majority Supreme Court opinion that would uphold a Mississippi abortion law prohibiting most abortions after 15 weeks, overturning the landmark case of Roe v. Wade.

Mohyeldin mentioned a recent MSNBC.com opinion column that criticized Republican outcry over the leaked opinion “because so much of their political agenda requires using the Supreme Court to advance policy far too unpopular for the democratic process.”

“Do you agree that this is going against the undemocratic will, but this is the only way Republicans can achieve this?” he asked Kilmartin, a comedian and staff writer on Conan O’Brien’s show, Conan.

“Yeah, I guess so,” she replied, and then shrugged off the question to offer some rather, shall we say, unique commentary:

Here’s my feeling about the leaker. I would like to find out who the leaker is, so I could make sweet love to that person, because that person is a hero to me. Okay? And if the leaker — a lot of people are saying it could be a conservative — if the leaker is a Republican, and if I get pregnant during our lovemaking, I will joyfully abort our fetus, and let them know.

Mohyeldin briefly put his head down on his hands as he sought to regain his composure while the other two panelists chuckled.

“I don’t know if that answered your question,” said Kilmartin. “I probably didn’t.”

“It was a little off topic,” Mohyeldin acknowledged.

Later in the segment, he called on Kilmartin again, asking her what she thought was “the right way” for Democrats to handle the pending repeal of Roe v. Wade. “There’s obviously little bit of disappointment with the Democrats just over the last couple of years not rushing to codify Roe v. Wade when they had a supermajority during Obama. But what do you think they should be doing right now?”

Kilmartin once again had a unique take:

Well, this is controversial, but I think that every Democratic member of Congress who’s over the age of 87 should go on a hunger strike for abortion rights, because let’s face it, they don’t have much longer anyway. You might as well go out a hero in a blaze of glory. Be the Bobby Sands of abortion.

[For reference, Bobby Sands was a member of the Provisional Irish Republican Army who died in 1981 of a hunger strike while imprisoned for his role in planning and executing the 1976 bombing of a furniture factory in Belfast, including a gun battle with the Royal Ulster Constabulary after the explosion.]

Mohyeldin and the other guests stared in stunned silence for a several seconds.

“Okay — Laurie bringing the heat tonight,” Mohyeldin finally said.

“Guys, that’s my answer,” said Kilmartin. “You know I am a comedian. I know we have like two very serious answers and I’m just giving a joke, and everybody’s like, that’s a terrible policy. It is, guys. You don’t have to take me seriously.”

“Listen, that’s why we want you on the show, because we need a little levity,” replied Mohyeldin.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com