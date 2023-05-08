MSNBC Panel Rips CNN for Hosting Trump Town Hall: ‘This Is Not Journalism’

Monday’s edition of The ReidOut featured a rare instance of an MSNBC panel attacking a cable news network not called Fox News.

The topic at hand was CNN’s decision to host a town hall with presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump. The network has taken flak for platforming Trump after he infamously incited an insurrection at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. After the 2020 election, Trump falsely claimed the contest had been stolen from him. Millions of supporters believed this lie. In the weeks after the election, he desperately sought ways to illegally cling to power.

Host Joy Reid noted that CNN Political Director David Chalian defended the town hall, which will feature questions from Republican and undecided voters in New Hampshire, by saying Trump’s baggage makes him “makes him a unique candidate,” but it does not change the network’s approach toward him.

Reid welcomed Angelo Carusone of Media Matters and Charlie Sykes of The Bulwark to the show.

She aired a clip of David Zaslav, the CEO of CNN’s parent company, telling CNBC pundits that CNN is hosting Trump because “we need to hear both voices.”

“Republicans are on the air on CNN,” he said. “Democrats are on the air. All voices should be heard.”

“Republicans, Democrats, insurrectionists, everybody’s on the air,” Reid mocked.

“I get a little uncomfortable with the false equivalencies and false balance, if that’s the position that they’ve taken because it’s kind of a reflection of the larger posture that CNN has had over the last year or so, which is to basically mollify all of their right-wing critics or at least to attempt to mollify them by validating even the most bad faith attacks on the network from them,” Carusone said.

“It feels to me that this is a pretty open attempt by CNN to push itself to the right and make attractive and show its belly to MAGA and conservatives hoping that they will tune in,” Reid said.

Sykes had this to say in response:

It feels like horrifically bad judgment to me. Let’s be clear about this. This is not journalism. This is entertainment. In journalism, you actually will control the questions and the answers, and you’ll have some sort of a filter for misinformation. CNN will not be able to filter or control the disinformation that Donald Trump puts out on the air live and CNN will not even be able to control the kinds of issues that are talked about. In journalism, you would ask him about the 26 women who’ve alleged sexual assault. You would ask him about whether or not he believes the Constitution should be terminated. You would ask him about January 6th. You would ask him about pardoning the people that attacked the police officers.

He concluded by saying Trump is “going to love this town hall.”

