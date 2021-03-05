MSNBC’s Ali Velshi guest-hosted The Last Word on Friday and said Republicans are throwing out “weak excuses” opposing the covid relief bill to mask their “cruelty.”

Velshi covered the agreement Democrats reached with Joe Manchin on unemployment benefits before slamming Republicans — Ron Johnson in particular — for trying to delay and weaken the legislation “at a time of unparalleled crisis.”

“What are Republicans doing?” he asked. “They are fighting tooth and nail to get concessions that will weaken the economic assistance given to Americans in need. That’s what this bill is. Why? Who do Republicans really represent here?”

He went through some of the data on the millions of Americans and thousands of small businesses in need, as well as polling showing support for the covid relief package and even a majority of Republicans supporting the $1400 stimulus payments.

Velshi said concerns about being fiscally conservative are just “weak excuses,” arguing this is really about “cruelty.”

“This might give you an idea of who Republicans represent — tax cuts for the rich and for corporations, but God forbid you give real meaningful assistance to people on minimum wage who are just getting by or maybe not even getting by.”

You can watch above, via MSNBC.

