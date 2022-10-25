MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell Shocked By Progressives Withdrawing Letter to Biden on Ukraine: ‘Embarrassment’

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell blasted progressive Democrats over withdrawing their letter to President Joe Biden, calling for a diplomatic resolution to the conflict in Ukraine.

In a Tuesday statement, Congressional Progressive Caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) said:

The Congressional Progressive Caucus hereby withdraws its recent letter to the White House regarding Ukraine. The letter was drafted several months ago, but unfortunately was released by staff without vetting. As Chair of the Caucus, I accept responsibility for this. Because of the timing, our message is being conflated by some as being equivalent to the recent statement by Republican Leader [Kevin] McCarthy threatening an end to aid to Ukraine if Republicans take over. The proximity of these statements created the unfortunate appearance that Democrats, who have strongly and unanimously supported and voted for every package of military, strategic, and economic assistance to the Ukrainian people, are somehow aligned with Republicans who seek to pull the plug on American support for President [Volodymyr] Zelensky and the Ukrainian forces. Nothing could be further from the truth. Every war ends with diplomacy, and this one will too after Ukrainian victory. The letter sent yesterday, although restating that basic principle, has been conflated with GOP opposition to support for the Ukrainians’ just defense of their national sovereignty. As such, it is a distraction at this time and we withdraw the letter.

Following a report from NBC News Capitol Hill correspondent Ryan Nobles about the withdrawal of the letter, Mitchell said, “A slight embarrassment. More than slight embarrassment for Democrats in the caucus.”

The Oct. 24 letter, signed by 30 CPC members, stated admiration for the Biden administration’s support for Ukraine, but called for a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

“Given the destruction created by this war for Ukraine and the world, as well as the risk of catastrophic escalation, we also believe it is in the interests of Ukraine, the United States, and the world to avoid a prolonged conflict,” wrote the members. “For this reason, we urge you to pair the military and economic support the United States has provided to Ukraine with a proactive diplomatic push, redoubling efforts to seek a realistic framework for a ceasefire.”

CPC members clarified themselves signing the letter before it was ultimately withdrawn.

