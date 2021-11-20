MSNBC’s Cross, Mystal Blast ‘White Supremacists’ in Congress Celebrating ‘Little Murderous White Supremacist’ Rittenhouse. ‘It’s Gross!’

MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross on Saturday said it’s “disgusting” to see Rep. Matt Gaetz and other “White supremacists” in Congress celebrate Kyle Rittenhouse, and guest Elie Mystal responded that Gaetz is giving “the White folks” what they want.

In one of multiple segments of The Cross Connection covering Friday’s not guilty verdict in Kenosha, Cross expressed her frustration with and alarm at members of the GOP celebrating Rittenhouse.

“I find these people disgusting, Elie, I’m disgusted at what I’m seeing,” she said, referring both to Matt Gaetz and to Rep. Paul Gosar for comments about hiring Rittenhouse as an intern. “It’s not just this trial, it’s other trials, but this in particular.”

“The fact that White supremacists roam the halls of Congress freely and celebrate this little murderous White supremacist, and the fact that he gets to walk the streets freely, it lets you know these people have access to instituting laws, they represent the legislative branch of this country,” Cross said to Mystal. “What are we to make of that?”

“Welcome to the modern Republican party,” Mystal replied. “This is what these people want, and this is what a majority of White people vote for.”

Mystal explained that the reason he says “a majority of White people are in favor of this kind of violence, it is because a majority of White people consistently vote Republican.” He added that “a majority of White people pick judges” like Judge Bruce Schroeder, who was the judge in the Rittenhouse case and don’t support policies “that would unpack and unroll and reform this system of justice.”

“This is what they want. Matt Gaetz is giving the White folks what they want,” he said. “Look at it. Look at yourselves. It’s gross!”

“Until a majority of you stop voting for this, this will keep happening,” said Mystal.

Watch the clip above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com