MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson, Katy Tur, and Stephanie Ruhle repeatedly grilled Robert Ray, a member of Donald Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment trial, pushing the attorney to reveal his involvement in the current trial.

Jackson began by asking Ray if he could have done a better job than attorney Bruce Castor, who stunned viewers of the trial with his rambling defense, questioning if he had been asked to return to the team.

Ray said he was unable to disclose that information, but revealed he had no plans to visit Washington D.C. anytime soon. The attorney then noted that Trump will be acquitted either way, despite Castor’s presentation, citing the “merits” of the former president’s case.

“Can you explain how whether you were asked to defend the president is privileged?” Tur asked, noticing that the information could only be privileged if Ray had current ties to Trump. “Does that mean that you’re currently working with the president? You’re currently hired as one of his attorneys?”

Ray insisted that it didn’t matter either way, and that he was simply abiding by his loyalty to the president, claiming again that it was privileged information.

“It’s not privileged information. This is not about agree or disagree. It’s not privileged information,” Ruhle pushed, asking the question again.

“And I gave you my answer,” Ray responded, getting quickly matched with a, “No you didn’t,” from Ruhle.

Ray noted again that he has no plans to go to Washington D.C. in the next few weeks, which Ruhle pointed out does not mean that he is not representing the former president.

“It’s not about whether we like the answer or not, we wanted to have you on because we thought your perspective was interesting,” Jackson added. “Just seems like kind of one of those questions, you know, that would be answered with a yes or a no. It is rather notable, I think you might agree, that you’re not giving us that answer here, sir.

“No, I am not currently with the United States Senate, so that’s the answer,” Ray shot back, earning a smirk from Ruhle

Tur then pointed out that Ray had been implying that it didn’t matter who was on Trump’s defense team or what they even said during their presentations, as he would be acquitted either way.

Ray claimed that the burden of proof only fell on House managers, as Trump’s team does not need to search for evidence proving that he was not responsible for inciting the insurrection.

“Until the House managers present evidence of the president’s direct call for lawless or violent action, he cannot be convicted,” Ray added. “And I suggest to you if this were a criminal case most judges would not even allow a case like this to go before a jury because no rational jury could convict.”

“But of course it’s not a criminal case so that’s irrelevant,” Ruhle shot back.

