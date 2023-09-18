MSNBC’s Jonathan Lemire on Lauren Boebert’s ‘Explicit Groping’: She Was Caught ‘Reaching Across the Aisle’

Jonathan Lemire is a media pro, and that has never been more evident than Monday morning — when the MSNBC host and Politico correspondent came up with a delightful turn of phrase when pressed to describe what Lauren Boebert’s lewd caught on camera behavior during a musical theater performance.

The clip above opens with Lemire lamenting his duty to report another political story going around Twitter/X over the weekend, explaining the recent controversy surrounding Republican Congresswoman Lauren Boebert of Colorado.

He noted how Boebert, “long railed on the House floor that the Left is grooming children by exposing them to what she calls obscene content — in reference to things like drag performances for children and the use of LGBTQ-inclusive flashcards to teach colors to students. Well, on Friday, Boebert apologized for her own behavior coming at a recent performance of the family-friendly musical Beetlejuice, a showing in Denver.”

He then explained how closed-circuit cameras captured Boebert vaping (which she had previously denied when she had been kicked out of the theater) but the video also included what Mediaite labeled as “handsy” behavior. The Morning Joe team went with “explicit groping,” which led Joe Scarborough to ask the critical question: “Jonathan, when you said explicitly groping each other, what does that mean?”

It’s a tough but fair question that typically puts any subject back on their heels. Lemire, however, was up for the occasion.

“I think Lauren Boebert is not one known for reaching across the aisle in Congress, but there was some of that here with her male companion,” he replied. “A lot of, let’s say, they were handsy in their behavior.”

And the world rejoiced at the lovely turn of phrase, and the harmonic convergence began.

Watch above via MSNBC.

