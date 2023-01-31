MSNBC’s Joy Reid Claims Tyre Nichols Death ‘As American As Apple Pie’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid called what happened to Tyre Nichols “as American as apple pie” on Monday night.

Nichols died days after an encounter with multiple former Memphis police officers. Nichols was pulled over for an alleged traffic stop earlier this month, but the situation with police quickly escalated. Video of the confrontation between Nichols and the officers has sparked widespread outrage. The officers were quickly fired and are now facing murder charges.

Reid went into a history lesson on her show, even playing clips from Hulu’s The 1619 Project, based on the work of Nikole Hannah-Jones.

According to Reid, America was founded based on “subjects and citizens,” and each was treated according to their class.

Reid said:

“Now, if you have a heart, what happened to the 29-year-old father, skateboarder, FedEx driver and amateur photographer should outrage you. It should shock and disgust you. As should the so-called brothers who chose to begave like a little blue gang rather than black men. But it shouldn’t surprise you what happened to Tyre Nichols was as American as apple pie. From the stort, the European colonies in the americas were designed to produce two kinds of people. Subjects and citizens. And violence was at the center of it all. Even once they left Europe in the early 17th century, the colonizers of this continent remained at the subject of the European kings.”

Reid argued after the Revolutionary War, only “White citizens” who weren’t poor or disabled were able to enjoy the “full benefits of citizenship.”

She said:

“The United States is still a land of subjects and citizens. It’s more subtle, of course, but the basic structure is still the same. White Americans, unless you were poor or disabled, enjoy the full benefits of citizenship. You can generally vote without impediment as long as you’re not a woke student who prefers the convenience of a drop box. Your families never faced violent reprisals for trying to go to school or work.”

The “design of the system” is wrong, Reid continued and argued angered communities are wrongly treated like lonely subjects in the wake of tragedies like the death of Nichols.

“It’s not the race of the officer; it’s the design of the system. Again, occasionally, some of the slave catchers were black,” she said. “Subjects endure the media and the National Guard, assuming they’re going to riot at any moment, even though the cops who did the killing were arrested and charges and even though it’s the police who tend to break up black vigils with tear gas and batons, not the other way around.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com