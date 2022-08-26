MSNBC’s Katy Tur Asks If More from Trump Team Could Be Charged Over Mar-a-Lago Docs, Told Others ‘Absolutely’ Could Be ‘On the Hook’

The release of the affidavit behind the search warrant for Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property has set off a storm of legal predictions for the former president’s future, but MSNBC’s Katy Tur on Friday floated the idea that others on Trump’s “political team” could be facing potential charges over the storage of allegedly classified documents.

During her broadcast Friday, Tur asked NBC legal analyst Barbara McQuade if anyone beyond Trump is “potentially at legal risk here.”

“Absolutely,” McQuade quickly said.

According to McQuade, a former U.S. Attorney, anybody around Trump that helped him conceal and/or retain classified documents could face charges, though they would have to have known that the documents were classified. For instance, a valet who moved boxes from one room to another because Trump told him to do so would not be guilty of any crime, McQuade explained.

Trump has denied that he was illegally holding onto classified materials.

“There’s one statute that pertains to people who lawfully came into possession of classified documents and then mishandled them,” said McQuade. “That would be probably the kind of charge that we would be looking at for Donald Trump. But there’s also a separate statute that makes it a crime for someone who did not have authorization who possessed documents and came into them.”

She added she could see multiple charges stemming from the investigation.

“I could see that charge, a conspiracy charge if there was an agreement to keep these documents long past the time they should have had them. I can see an aiding and abetting type of theory of complicity here,” she said.

Anyone with an agreement with Trump to knowingly keep classified documents could be “on the hook,” the legal analyst predicted.

Trump himself blasted the release of the affidavit, noting it was “heavily redacted” and calling the FBI raid of Mar-a-Lago a “break in.”

