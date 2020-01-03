MSNBC’s Katy Tur Shuts Down John Podhoretz on Iran Strikes: ‘I Am Questioning the Evidence’

MSNBC anchor Katy Tur got into a fairly heated back-and-forth with a panelist over the rationale for President Donald Trump launching a strike against Iran, noting the situation feels similar to the lead-up to the 2003 Iraq War.

“I am questioning the evidence,” Tur told John Podhoretz on Meet the Press Daily. “I’m questioning the evidence. I’m being skeptical of the evidence. Because they haven’t shown it to me. I’m being skeptical because of the hangover this country is under from 2003.”

“We just saw the Afghanistan Papers and how military officials and administration officials, across the board, have been telling us something when something else is going on entirely,” she noted earlier.

“The Iranians had been testing us for six months. They shot down a drone. Trump almost pulled off a military strike against them and pulled back at the last minute,” Podhoretz said, also pointing to the fact that Qasem Soleimani was in Iraq and not Iran when the strike took place and pointing to Trump commenting earlier today that an attack planned by the general was “imminent.”

Tur said she wasn’t arguing that and was actually pointing to whether the Trump administration has a plan to deal with the fallout of killing someone who played a massive role in Iranian government.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]