MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace attacked Fox News and its hosts on Deadline: White House, Wednesday, for criticizing White House Coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci on the network.

“Across several hours of Fox News last night, Trump’s most loyal defenders responded to the latest public health guidance by waging war on Tony Fauci,” declared Wallace, before playing a compilation of Fox News hosts Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham criticizing Fauci on Tuesday evening.

Carlson had the harshest criticism for Fauci — a renowned infectious disease expert who has run the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 — whom the Fox News host deemed a “buffoon” for advising against shaking hands, amongst other things. Hannity was less harsh, calling Fauci a “good man” who has “dedicated his life, six presidents in helping to save lives,” but is nonetheless “wrong.”

“Keep in mind they all work at a network associated with Fox News Business, that had to remove some hosts for their coronavirus coverage,” she continued, referencing host Trish Regan, who departed Fox Business after calling coronavirus media coverage an “impeachment scam” against President Donald Trump. “I don’t really know where to start with that Fox News montage,” Wallace remarked.

“Fox has not just played with fire, but been singed with the reckless commentary of people on their air. In fact, new White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany was in the segment with Trish Regan. I believe it was coverage like that conversation that got Trish Regan sidelined,” Wallace continued, concluding, “All of those hosts I think have touted unproven drugs for which there are now FDA warnings for a couple of them, and last night going after Tony Fauci — while it was predictable — was still an abhorrent and pretty brazenly political effort to see.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

