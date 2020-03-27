BREAKING: Trish Regan Out at Fox Business Network

Fox Business Network’s Trish Regan is leaving the network.

In a statement provided to Mediaite Friday, the network announced, “FOX Business has parted ways with Trish Regan – we thank her for her contributions to the network over the years and wish her continued success in her future endeavors.”

Recently Regan came under scrutiny for her commentary calling the media coverage of coronavirus another “impeachment scam” trying to “destroy the president.”

A few days later the network announced her primetime show would be going on hiatus, citing demands of coronavirus coverage.

At the time the network said, “FOX Business’ primetime programs Trish Regan Primetime and Kennedy will both be on hiatus until further notice. Due to the demands of the evolving pandemic crisis coverage, we are deploying all resources from both shows for staffing needs during critical market hours. FOX Business will run long form programming in primetime for the foreseeable future.”

Today Regan said in a statement, “I have enjoyed my time at FOX and now intend to focus on my family during these troubled times. I am grateful to my incredible team at FOX Business and for the many opportunities the network has provided me. I’m looking forward to this next chapter in my career.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]