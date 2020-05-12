Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingraham all went off on Dr. Anthony Fauci — to varying degrees — Tuesday nigh following his Senate testimony on the coronavirus pandemic and his concerns with respect to reopening places too soon, including schools.

Carlson went off on Fauci in a 10-minute segment questioning if Fauci is “right about the science,” bringing up past comments he’s made about mask-wearing and how concerned the U.S. should be, and even remarking Fauci must be “pleased” people are listening to him because “he didn’t expect to have this much power at the age of 79.”

At one point, Carlson even said, “This is not the result of any kind of democratic process at work at all. Yet, in the last four months, Dr. Fauci has become one of the most powerful people in the world. Some, particularly in our media and in our Democratic establishment, are clamoring to give Dr. Fauci even more power. Why? Some people think that he should be dictator for the duration of this crisis.”

He also used the word “buffoon” in reference to Fauci twice — once in mocking “buffoon-like” comments he made in an interview about shaking hands, once in responding to a guest blasting Fauci by remarking upon “the chief buffoon of the professional class.”

Hannity was not as critical as Carlson was of Fauci, but he wasn’t happy with what he recommended about lockdowns.

“The left is now waging a non-stop campaign of fear, hysteria, despite declining Covid-19 infectious rates, hospitalizations, deaths, well, Democrats, the mob and the media, they seem to want to keep this country locked down indefinitely. Dr. Anthony Fauci also seems to favor with the Democrats want. And that is massive restrictions with no end in sight,” Hannity said.

Hannity played Rand Paul’s comments criticizing Fauci and saying he agrees. Paul also said that “I don’t think you’re the end-all.” (Fauci responded by saying that he has “never made myself out to be the end-all.”)

Hannity emphasized he has respect for Fauci and that he deserves a lot of credit for his life’s work, then added, “There is no secret that he, like so many others, have been wrong a lot.”

He went on to say “it’s time to reopen our country and our economy safely.”

Lastly, Ingraham swatted at Fauci too for his comments about the need for continued lockdowns.

She started off the segment riffing on Joe Biden before saying, “But what Biden seems to be saying, if you can unpack it, is that he would farm out critical decision-making to others like Dr. Fauci and other unnamed scientists. Now, while the idea of rule by the expert class may be appealing to people like George Stephanopoulos and others in the media, and the end it would mean that Americans would be poorer and less free. No work unless it’s improved by experts. No worship services, no ball games, no concerts, no travel to see your family or friends. Not at least until we have a vaccine.”

She played the clip of Fauci saying, “The idea of having treatments available, or a vaccine to facilitate the reentry of students into the fall term, would be something that would be a bit of a bridge too far.”

“Parents across America let out a collective gasp. How is that based in science?” Ingraham said. “With all due respect to Dr. Fauci’s expertise, no one elected him to anything. There are devastating consequences of keeping children away from school for extended periods of time, especially at-risk children… So do the experts in medicine think about the risks to children and to parents, who — if they have to work as essential employees — they can’t work as tutors or nannies.”

Fauci also said, “I don’t have a good explanation or solution to the problem of what happens when you close schools. It triggers a cascade of events.”

“I’m glad he was candid on that, but of course it’s the case. Because he hasn’t thought that through. The ripple effects. That’s not his job,” Ingraham said.

“Now, Fauci later tried to clarify things, saying he wasn’t necessarily saying that a vaccine is needed to reopen schools, but still,” she continued. “We all know that the only experts that would inform Biden are experts approved by the left-wing media.”

She continued on to say that what’s really going on in states is Democrats “remaking America under the veil of a virus” and “a naked power grab in the middle of a pandemic.” An image of Fauci popped up on screen as she mockingly declared, “Lock down until the experts set you free.”

You can watch the segments from all three shows above, via Fox News.

