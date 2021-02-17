Sometimes a metaphor is as plain as the nose on your face — or as hard to miss as building falling down.

For MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace, the controlled implosion of the long-defunct Trump Plaza Casino in Atlantic City was chock full of symbolism. And was she ever ready to enjoy it.

At the end of a panel discussion featuring former RNC spokesperson Tim Miller, Wallace sprung a surprise replay of the controlled destruction of the abandoned casino, which was among those that Trump bankrupted four different times.

“Tim, I saved this for you. I feel a little…well, I don’t feel bad playing it,” Wallace decided, as the strongly anti-Trump Miller smiled in solidarity.

“There it goes,” she added as color commentary as the failed, gutted edifice collapsed into itself. “Is Trump and all he ushered in — are we done, is it imploding?”

“I’m just bathing in this for a second,” a giddy Miller responded.

“I never say stuff like this, but, control room, can we play it again?” Wallace requested, reveling in the moment. “Is this a metaphor, are we done?”

She then approvingly invoked President Joe Biden’s very public call to move on from discussing his predecessor, during the CNN town hall on Tuesday night. For the MSNBC host, it’s clear she couldn’t be happier that the Trump era appears to be rapidly fading, as time goes by.

Watch the video above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]