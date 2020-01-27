MSNBC’s chief political analyst Nicolle Wallace compared Fox News host Chris Wallace’s argument with conservative commentator Katie Pavlich over the Senate impeachment trial, Monday, to trying to tell the “Flat Earth society” that “the Earth is round.”

After playing the Fox News clip of Chris Wallace telling Pavlich to “get your facts straight,” Nicolle Wallace declared, “I’ve known Chris Wallace my entire career in politics. This is an unflappable man. I mean I called it the Flat Earth society, the Republicans clinging to this argument that the Earth is flat.”

“Chris Wallace obviously there trying to cover it the same way we’re covering and say, ‘No! We have a firsthand witness who saw the Earth is round,’ and he’s just trying to tell these senators before they render a judgement that the facts reveal the Earth is indeed round,” she continued.

Former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi replied, “This is the fact that just won’t go away. That Bolton has a lot to offer here, and that he contradicts the President of the United States. It’s scaring people, because, really, the only way you can refute Bolton is to put Trump on the stand.”

On Monday, Chris Wallace claimed, “If you want a sense of how big the news is that we’ve heard in the last twelve hours… fourteen hours, just listen to the Trump supporters, frankly, like Congressman Lee Zeldin and a lot of others spinning like crazy that it isn’t big news, and you get a sense that this is really an important development in this case.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

