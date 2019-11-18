MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace said she believes President Donald Trump getting removed from office by the Senate hinges on John Bolton testifying.

“I am reluctant to say this out loud because I don’t want to put anything in the water that could disincentivize John Bolton from testifying, but I believe he is the difference between conviction and no conviction in the Senate,” Wallace told her panel on Deadline: White House Monday afternoon.

She was responding to John Heilemann saying “I think so much now hinges in a way on John Bolton.”

“The more we learn about him and his role in this, where he was and what conversations he had, what he was privy to – what he witnessed, if he came forward and told the story, it might be enough to start to shift the tectonic plates,” Heilemann said

GOP strategist Rick Wilson agreed, saying Bolton’s testimony would be “incredibly consequential.”

“Bolton has a symbolic value that transcends the Trump administration. Because basically who is left in the Trump Administration? A bunch of nobodies and dead-enders,” Wilson continued.

“To understand what he is to Republican foreign policy, he is what [Antonin] Scalia was to conservative judicial philosophy,” Wallace said. “Going into this White House, he legitimized an otherwise reckless and ignorant and uninformed president.”

Wilson also said that Bolton’s testimony would shut down Republican arguments about witnesses in the impeachment inquiry repeating “hearsay.”

“John Bolton was in the room trying to undo what the president had, as you said, seemingly unilaterally declared we were going to do,” Wilson said. “There is a lot here if Bolton decides to do the right thing.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

