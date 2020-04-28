MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Breaks Down Over a Deaf Grocery Clerk Unable to Read Lips Due to Covid Masks

MSNBC anchor Stephanie Ruhle broke down, Tuesday, while talking about a deaf grocery clerk who is unable to read lips with many of his store’s customers now wearing protective masks due to the coronavirus.

In the heart-wrenching sequence, Ruhle — as part of a recurring feature titled “American Heroes” — told the story of Matthew Simmons, who, in addition to his job as a teacher at a school for the deaf, works at a Trader Joe’s in Vancouver, WA. Simmons ordinarily reads lips, but can no longer due so, with so many of the store’s patrons now masked. So to compensate, Simmons now wears a shirt which asks customers to tap him on the shoulder if they need help. He then asks them to write their request on a whiteboard he carries around.

Ruhle began breaking down as she read one customer’s message to Simmons.

“It must be hard with everyone wearing masks,” the customer wrote. “Thanks for your help.”

The broadcast threw to commercial, with Ruhle tearfully adding her own salute to a much-deserving Matthew Simmons.

“I want to say thank you to Matthew,” she said, “and all the heroes out there.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

