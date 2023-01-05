MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle Challenges Lauren Boebert — Asks Why She Can’t Be More Like Marjorie Taylor Greene?

MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle had Rep. Lauren Boebert on as an 11th Hour guest Wednesday night, which was not just a terrific and timely guest booking, but also led to a fascinating interview that lasted nearly 15 minutes.

Boebert is, of course, the Republican member of Congress who has become something of a face of the “rebel” faction of the House Republican caucus that is very much opposed to the election, which has led to a rudderless legislative body since it convened on January 3rd. Thus far, no Representative-elect has taken the oath of office due to Republican infighting, which was obviously the topic of conversation in this interview.

The whole interview is fascinating to watch, and to both Ruhle and Boebert’s credit, the ideological and partisan foes were remarkably respectful of one another. However, the discussion was less about policy and more about what the rebel faction truly wants out of the speakership. At one point, Ruhle flatly asked if her guest didn’t like McCarthy, to which Boebert went Godfather in her response, saying that it wasn’t personal.

But the most entertaining bit came when Ruhle asked why Boebert wasn’t more like her GOP colleague turned reported rival (frenemy), Marjorie Taylor Green.

Ruhle ostensibly defended McCarthy’s bid for the speakership, saying, “most Republicans are with him. I mean, half the Freedom Caucus is. It wasn’t like he came out of nowhere. He got the nomination from Republicans resoundingly in November.”

She then asked her guest why she wasn’t more like the firebrand GOP Rep from Georgia. “Why wouldn’t you take the route of, say, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who shares much of your ideology, take the win, get practical, get yourself on a bunch of committees, and actually do something to set policy?”

Boebert did not take the Taylor Greene bait, alas, and instead replied, ” We are absolutely in the works of doing something to set policy.”

The entire interview was fascinating. Kudos to both Ruhle and Boebert for the civil political discourse that surprised and delighted MSNBC viewers. Spirits soared as a result.

