Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, ripped into CNN’s Jim Acosta on Lou Dobbs Tonight, Tuesday evening billing the press as “evil,” after he spoke Monday at the White House coronavirus press briefing about manufacturing masks and praising the president’s response.

Dobbs said, “You mentioned God, you have the Bible written large behind you, I suspect around you, as people of faith. I want to turn to Chris Hayes, intrepid host on MSNBC,” before airing a clip of Hayes Monday night discussing how people can’t take Trump seriously with Lindell alongside him at the presser.

“Seems crazy that everyone’s still taking [these briefings] when you have the MyPillow guy getting up there talking about reading the Bible,” Hayes stated.

“Wow…The pillow guy reading the Bible,” Dobbs then exclaimed.

“I heard Jim Acosta attack me too, and he was 10 feet from me, in the Rose Garden. This is just evil, Lou. This is evil,” Lindell stated.

“This president has been the best man in charge for such a time as this; it’s just those newscasters, those journalists, we know who they are… CNN, what they did to me, I’m sorry, I put on a message of hope to the country that God had given us grace in November of 2016, a nation that turned its back on God, and right now we’re part of this big revival,” Lindell continued.

“I am appalled by the journalists that I see there. I used to think that, they are not that evil, yes, they are,” he concluded.

Watch above, via Fox Business Network.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]