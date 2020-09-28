Speaker Nancy Pelosi reacted to the bombshell report on President Donald Trump’s tax records with questions about exactly who he’s in debt to.

Andrea Mitchell asked Pelosi if anyone should expect political ramifications from these revelations, given how lots of reporting has come out about the president and his finances but “nothing seems to stick.”

Pelosi brushed aside the politics to bring up what she said was a serious national security question:

“I’m an intelligence person, as you know, and I do know that if there is a review of somebody if they’re going to be federally appointed to a job or whatever, if they have outstanding debt, that is an important factor, because that means somebody else has leverage over them. This president appears to have over $400 million in debt, $420, whatever it is, million dollars in debt. To whom? Different countries? What is the leverage they have? So for me, this is a national security question. And in addition to which, it’s so strange that in 2017 the president paid $750 in federal taxes, and paid over $300,000 in taxes to other countries that we know of, it may be more. So, again, let’s come back to, we take an oath to protect and defend. This president is the Commander-in-Chief. He has exposure to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars, to whom? The public has a right to know.”

Pelosi brought up Russia in particular and said, “The question is what does Putin have on the president politically, personally, financially… He likes Putin, Putin likes him. Well, what’s the connection?”

You can watch the above, via MSNBC.

