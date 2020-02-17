Despite the poor results Joe Biden has seen in the Democratic primary thus far, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she doesn’t agree with those who say the former vice president is on his last legs.

In a wide ranging interview with CNN’s Christiane Amanpour, Pelosi urged Democrats to unify behind the eventual nominee for the 2020 election.

“I think every one of our candidates — I don’t know if Michael Bloomberg is counted in the 25, but Michael Bloomberg, too — have made a very valuable contribution to the debate putting forth their vision,” Pelosi said. “Easy to say any one of them would be a better president than the current occupant of the White House.”

Pelosi continued by laying out her hopes that Democrats will unify despite differences in opinion among the candidates.

“We know one thing: we have a better vision for America, and we must defeat Donald Trump who does not share a vision that is about unity and unifying the country,” she said. “I can’t even envision a situation in which [Trump would] be reelected, but you can’t take anything for granted.”

Eventually, Pelosi commented on the current state of the race by dismissing the idea that the Iowa and New Hampshire results signify the Biden campaign’s imminent demise.

“I’m not counting Joe Biden out,” she said. “There’s still races ahead that are much more representative of the country.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]