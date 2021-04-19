Naomi Wolf appeared as a guest on Fox News Monday night to talk about the pandemic a day after tweeting out a bizarre, conspiratorial claim about side effects of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Wolf has been criticized recently for outlandish comments about the pandemic and vaccines. Last month she shared a fake quote from a doctor (actually a picture of an adult film star) without checking it first.

And she was similarly called out over the weekend for citing comments from a Facebook page as she said, “Well hundreds of women on this page say they are having bleeding/ clotting after vaccination or that they bleed oddly being AROUND vaccinated women.”

‘Bleed oddly being AROUND vaccinated women’. Whew. How far this lady’s nutty mess has gotten. Wow. https://t.co/ZHkAkVCmuW — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) April 19, 2021

Naomi Wolf, who appeared on Fox News Primetime earlier this month, is citing reports of women who "bleed oddly being AROUND vaccinated women" via a Facebook group previously titled "All Vaccines are Fake," very normal stuff. pic.twitter.com/EZ9QbOKc4B — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) April 19, 2021

Pretty Fucking weird to watch one of the most famous feminists of the 90s devolve into a terrifying anti-vaxxer. — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) April 19, 2021

This lady was on Fox News two months ago. Now she's implying, I think, that vaccinated women are… radiating… blood clots? pic.twitter.com/mHJpPVu14d — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 19, 2021

A day later she appeared as a guest on Fox News Primetime — guest-hosted this week by Ben Domenech — talking about Dr. Anthony Fauci and lockdowns. During the segment, Wolf criticized Fauci for “not giving us fact-based, science-based guidance.”

Pollster Frank Luntz, who was on Fox News on Sunday talking about the importance of communication around vaccines, reacted to a tweet about Wolf’s conspiracy by saying, “It is irresponsible for any news organization to book her as a guest or expert panelist.”

She also has a tweet from February 2020 proclaiming that 5G “turns human sweat glands into conductors for harmful spectrum frequencies.” It is irresponsible for any news organization to book her as a guest or expert panelist. https://t.co/7ZSZbeYCU2 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) April 20, 2021

As of this posting, the CDC reports over 25 percent of the total U.S. population has gotten fully vaccinated, and over half of all adults have gotten at least one dose. Today, April 19th, vaccinations were opened to everyone over age 16.

Many media figures have been publicly sharing their vaccinations to encourage others to get theirs. Last week that included Fox News’ Bret Baier and Dana Perino.

