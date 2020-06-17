Morning Joe examined the anti-government extremist who was charged for killing a federal police officer in a possible effort to trigger violence throughout the country.

Ben Collins appeared on Wednesday to discuss his reporting on Steven Carillo and his alleged accomplice, Robert Justus. Both are members of the far-right, anti-government, extremist “Boogaloo” movement, and both were charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of federal officer Dave Underwood.

Collins explained that the Boogaloo movement draws its name from the the movie Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo, and that participants frequently use the jokey-sounding name to mask their extremism online. As the country is still seeing protests over the death of George Floyd, Collins noted that Carillo and Justus could have wanted to harness the social unrest and use it as a cover for violence and chaos.

“This guy was in a ‘boogaloo’ group on Facebook, which are very much allowed on Facebook, and he met this other fellow writer and he asked to use his van to drive him to the protest and he said, Use their anger to fuel our fire and we have mobs of angry people to use to our advantage,” Collins reported, paraphrasing a message Carillo wrote on their Facebook group.

“He’s talking about the protesters there, the protesters with which he doesn’t necessarily agree. He just wants to start some unrest so it can kick off some sort of civil war or race war,” the NBC reporter added.

Collins also described how Facebook allows boogaloos to advance their conspiracy theories, which eventually prompted Joe Scarborough to blast the social media service.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

