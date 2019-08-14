NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio questioned the mysterious death of Jeffrey Epstein on Fox Business Tuesday, saying it was”too convenient” that he would commit suicide just as he was about to implicate many other powerful people.

“This is way too convenient. This makes no sense. He’s one of the prominent prisoners in America, at that point,” said de Blasio. “He had either attempted suicide previously or been assaulted. Either way, it is the same reality. He needed to be watched 24 hours a day.”

He said the jail which housed Epstein was “one of the premier federal facilities in the country,” belonging to the Justice Department.

“What are you implying, then?” pressed Fox Business’ Kristina Partsinevelos. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist by nature,” de Blasio said, before adding that this was a series of events for which there was not a “normal explanation.”

Bulls & Bears host David Asman asked de Blasio if he thought one of the “very important people” involved in the affair could have something to do with Epstein’s death.

De Blasio did not give a yes or no answer. “I’m going to say it a little more simply from my point of view. The one thing I do not think is possible here is pure tradition human error, some guard fell asleep or someone didn’t cover their shift,” he said. “That’s the one thing I would rule out given the prominence of the case and the nature of the situation, which means something else happened. I don’t know what that something else is. But it needs to be investigated.”

De Blasio called for an “independent element” to the investigation. He said that the victims deserve a fuller investigation into the “dozens and dozens, if not hundreds” of people implicated in Epstein’s criminal activity.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

