Newsmax Producer Jokes(?) That Impossible Burgers Are ‘Implanted With Chips’ (Not the Ones You Munch) by Bill Gates

In a discussion about veggie-based Impossible Burgers versus the real thing, one Newsmax producer’s strong rejection included, with a bit of a winking laugh, saying she doesn’t want to eat a Bill Gates burger “implanted with chips.”

No, not the chips that you could have on the side with your Impossible Burger. The other kind of chips.

On Eric Bolling‘s The Balance, the host said he “can’t tell the difference in taste” between Burger King’s Whopper, which is a beef burger, and the Impossible Burger, which is plant-based.

“This isn’t about taste,” said senior producer Ilona Braverman. “It’s about knowing you’re eating something that was made in a lab.”

Senior producer Marionna Marchelos tried interrupting Braverman.

“You guys are producers,” said Bolling. “You know you’re not supposed to talk at the same time.”

“If it tastes the same and it’s healthier…,” he added.

“No, no. That’s not the point,” said Braverman. “I think the point is this is made in a lab. It’s — Bill Gates has decided that all of us have to eat man-made meat. I want the real thing. I want it to come from the real source. It’s not about the way it tastes.”

“I mean congratulations for making something that tastes a little bit like the original,” she said with sarcasm. “I want to eat something that’s real. That’s the real thing that came from the Earth, from the planet that was actually intended for us to be eating. Not out of a lab that’s made of I don’t know what. Made of chemicals, made by — implanted with chips. I don’t want to eat Bill Gates’s plate of fake meat, I don’t.”

Gates is an investor in Impossible Foods, which produces the Impossible Burger.

Bolling rebutted Braverman, saying a lot of these veggie burgers are soy-based. “Yeah they’re mixed with other stuff, but they’re not grown in a lab, they’re actually, really from the Earth, a lot of them,” he said.

Braverman rhetorically asked if Bolling knows what else was made in a lab, then answered herself, saying, “A little virus, that came of a lab? A little virus that took the planet down for two years?”

“The Wuhan lab guy, the China virus,” said Bolling laughing.

Hopefully, Braverman was not comparing two different lab activities. One that has led to a revolution in food and the other that some say lead to a pandemic that killed over a million people and upended our way of life.

Braverman’s whopper of a take took some joking or half-joking twists and turns. But it doesn’t seem like she convinced Eric Bolling to swear off the Impossible Burger.

Watch above via Newsmax.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com