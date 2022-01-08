Newsmax’s Bolling Trashes Cavuto, ‘Liberal’ Fox Over Jan. 6 Interview: ‘Truth Died a Bloody Death at 4 PM Eastern’

Newsmax host Eric Bolling spared neither adjective nor adverb on Friday in a segment viciously trashing Fox News host Neil Cavuto for an interview with Rep. Adam Kinzinger that Bolling called “an insult to softballs.”

“Truth had a bad day yesterday, folks,” said Bolling, referring to January 6. “While we were on air yesterday, truth was being demolished over at the increasingly liberal network a few blocks west from Newsmax. A few blocks in distance, perhaps, miles away in conservative feet.”

“Neil Cavuto hosted a Trump-hating sycophant, Adam Kinzinger, and fed him softball questions,” said Bolling. “Actually, that’s offensive to softballs. Neil gave Kinzinger a silver platter to trash Trump with alley-oop questions.”

Kinzinger does a lot of media, especially concerning the events of Jan. 6 and his membership on the House committee investigating them.

In the interview on the sixth, Cavuto said to Kinzinger that Republican leadership in 2021 was “almost universally critical” about Donald Trump’s “behavior at the time,” and asked why it’s different now.

Kinzinger essentially answered that Republicans are fearful of both Trump and their own base, and suggested they’ve stoked the base for the sake of fundraising.

Bolling, in his segment on Friday, took extreme exception.

“Truth would have been better served, Neil, if you’d asked Kinzinger if his well-documented hatred of Trump had anything to do with his being on that January 6 committee, alongside the other huge Trump-hater in congress, Liz Cheney, you two turncoats, fake Republicans,” he continued. “You’re on your way out anyway, but you’d never know that from that interview.”

“So, truth suffered at the capitol yesterday, and truth died a bloody death at 4 p.m. Eastern, across the way, at that studio in midtown Manhattan,” said Bolling.

Watch the clip above via Newsmax.

