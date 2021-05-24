Newsmax’s Greg Kelly mocked Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D- NY) on Monday night for her recent comments about going to therapy after the Capitol riots.

Ocasio-Cortez has talked before about the trauma she felt on January 6th, and in a recent interview with Maria Hinojosa for Latino USA, she said, “I’m doing therapy, but also I’ve just slowed down. I think the Trump administration had a lot of us, especially Latino communities, in a very reactive mode.”

Kelly started the segment showing b-roll of Ocasio-Cortez giving a fiery speech on the House floor, remarking, “Here she is having a meltdown.”

He called the New York Democrat “silly” and said, “She’s getting therapy and obviously she could use some.”

Kelly played some of Ocasio-Cortez’s video from a few months ago describing what she went through that day. He said everything she stated there was “not true… proven to be false” and said the congresswoman is a “drama queen.”

