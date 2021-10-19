Newsmax host Greg Kelly ripped Pete Buttigieg on Monday over the Transportation secretary taking time off following him and his husband welcoming newborn twins.

Buttigieg and his husband, Chasten Buttigieg, announced in September that they welcomed Penelope Rose Buttigieg and Joseph August Buttigieg to their family. Politico reported last week that Pete Buttigieg has been on paternity leave since mid-August.

“They are happy fathers, both of them, right. That’s nice, very nice, but it’s also incredibly strange that Pete Buttigieg, with such a big job Transportation secretary in the middle of a transportation supply chain crisis, would take two months off,” said Kelly. That’s what he did, two months off, all this stuff going on.”

“And by the way, he took a good chunk of last year off as well. After he ran for president, he grew a beard. wrote a bunch of books hung around the house and had a grand old time,” he continued. “But now he is a father and he is taking time off. But that’s our time, you and me.”

The segment then played clips from MSNBC and The View. This included criticism from MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace, who decried what she called “bizarre attacks from the far-right.”

“Okay, far right? I mean, this is totally legit. People on the other side are talking about as well because Pete Buttigieg is a man and so is his husband. They did not have to have these kids now. They’re not up against any biological clock,” said Kelly. “Let’s be real here. alright? This is a big job, the biggest that Pete Buttigieg has ever had and now he decides to take the leave, have the kid? He doesn’t have to do it, but it’s bizarre how the fake news is so on his side.”

Kelly then played a soundbite of Chuck Todd interviewing Buttigieg in which the Meet the Press host slammed what he called a “bizarre attack taking paid leave by some loudmouths in our political system.”

“Bizarre? How is it bizarre? Two months off,” said Kelly, appearing to sound astonished. “I guess I’m one of the loudmouths. So be it, that’s fine.”

Watch above, via Newsmax.

